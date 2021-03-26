Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 25 March 2021

KEY FIGURES

20.7 million people in need

Over 4 million internally displaced

Over 80 per cent have been displaced for more than a year

20,496 individuals (3,416 families) newly displaced in 2021

Children and women represent up to 79 per cent of the total IDP population

138,174 refugees

11,290 asylum-seekers

IDP Response

Clashes between parties to the conflict continue to trigger new displacements across Yemen, with fighting currently being observed in Marib, Hajjah, Taizz and Hudaydah governorates. UNHCR continues to provide shelter kits and core relief items to those most affected by the ongoing hostilities. During the reporting period, some 7,600 individuals in various governorates received core relief items and emergency shelter kits including mattresses, blankets, and jerry cans. Some 550 individuals were supported with shelter interventions in Marib and Hudaydah governorates, as well as in Al Dhale’e. UNHCR also provided 500 individuals with psychosocial support and legal counselling in Sana’a and Hajjah governorates during the reporting period.

UNHCR welcomes the generous contributions of USD 25.8M from the Famine Relief Fund and USD 11M from the Thani Bin Abdullah Bin Thani Al-Thani Humanitarian Fund which will contribute to deliver cash assistance to more than 462,000 displaced Yemenis (77,000 families) most at risk of falling into hunger. Since the beginning of 2021, UNHCR has distributed cash assistance to over 41,000 vulnerable displaced families (approximately 246,000 individuals) across the country. This additional and critical support will help families meet their most immediate food needs, as well as adequate shelter and access to health services, among others. The assistance will further help reduce the number of families resorting to harmful coping mechanisms to survive, including child labour and decreasing food intake.