Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 24 May 2019

Key figures

24.1 M people in need

3.65 M displaced since March 2015

More than 80 per cent have been displaced more than a year

1.28 M IDP returnees

265,440 refugees

9,746 asylumseekers

Funding

USD 198.6 M required for 2019 operations

USD 70.1 M received as of 21 May 2019

IDP Response

The new flashpoint of the southern Al Dhale’e governorate continues to experience displacement, with UNHCR Yemen enhancing efforts to provide emergency assistance. Over the week, 376 newly displaced IDP families from Qa’tabah and the neighbouring Ad Dhale’e district received core-relief items (CRIs). Fleeing families from border areas between Al Dhale’e and Ibb governorates also fled as far as Dhamar city, some 100 kilometres away. Preliminary assessments by local authorities identified as many as 126 families in dire need of shelter, CRIs, food, and psychological support. UNHCR will verify these figures and organize support.

Distributions of emergency items and shelter are also continuing in the four northern and western governorates of Al Jawf, Sa’ada, Hajjah and Hudaydah. The highest number of distributions was made in Hajjah governorate (5,000 CRIs and 4,094 ESKs), with all distributions in either Hajjah city or Abs district. Following the visit earlier this month to the Khudaish IDP hosting site—one of the largest IDP hosting sites in the flashpoint of Abs district—UNHCR, through partner ADO, finalized the construction of 85 latrines (out of the planned 300) to respond to the WASH needs of the 2,200 families temporarily settled there. Due to Ramadan, final completion may take up until the start of June. There are currently 172 IDP hosting sites in Abs district, Hajjah governorate while the governorate itself hosts 363 IDP hosting sites (44,000 families), the highest in the country.

Refugee Response

Two female Somali refugees were amongst the causalities of the airstrike in Sana’a on 16 May. UNHCR’s health partner QRCS supported their urgent surgery, and Somali community leaders facilitated the transfer of 16 refugee families displaced by the airstrikes to the Somali refugee community centre. UNHCR through partner IRD conducted home-based assessments for specialized service referrals for those who need further support.

For the celebration of the holy month of Ramadan, the Somali refugee committee in Basateen neighbourhood, Lahj governorate organized Iftar for 270 refugees and those from the host community. This initiative was supported by partner SHS and the Somali Embassy in Yemen.

During the reporting period, five resettlement cases comprising individuals from the submissions made for the 2018 quota departed Aden bound for Sweden.

On 20 May, partner CSSW held an event in Amanat Al Asimah governorate family centre to celebrate seven refugee entrepreneurs for their achievement through UNHCR’s microloans and/or vocational training projects. UNHCR facilitates micro-loans schemes targeting refugees, to encourage self-reliance by supporting businesses.

UNHCR vocational trainings are up to six months long and include a variety of trainings such as electrical wiring, secretarial studies, computer maintenance, mobile phone maintenance, and on the job training in coiffure, incense making, handicrafts, bread making, sewing, shoemaking, embroidery, and many more.