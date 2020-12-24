Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 24 December 2020

IDP Response

UNHCR is expanding its rental subsidy programme for an additional six months, from December onwards, for a thousand vulnerable families still struggling to pay rent on their own in the south. In the first half of 2020, UNHCR assisted some 6,000 displaced families in the south with cash to help them pay their rent. In November, UNHCR conducted an eligibility verification survey to determine how many of these families still need assistance.

UNHCR and partners assisted close to 7,000 displaced families, across the country, with mattresses, blankets, jerricans to help them cook, sleep, wash and clean. UNHCR also provided shelter solutions to over 1,700 conflict-affected displaced families countrywide.

CCCM partners maintained efforts to increase access to safe water and sanitation services to displaced communities. UNHCR and partner Jeel Al Bena started rehabilitation to expand the water system in several IDP hosting sites in Al Jawf and Al Hudaydah governorates. The work will allow restoring access to clean and safe water to over 400 displaced families living in these sites. UNHCR and partner YRC also started to install close to 200 latrines to serve displaced families living in two IDP hosting sites, in Khairan Al-Moharaq district, in Hajjah governorate.

UNHCR and partners started to distribute warm clothes to close to 400 vulnerable displaced families, in Amanah, Sana'a and Dhamar Governorates, as part of the winter assistance programme.

Refugee response

Some 4,200 refugee families in the north received hygiene kits. The kits included soap, detergent, disinfecting bleach, hand sanitiser, facemasks, and other home and personal hygiene items. Women and girls also received sanitary pads.

Twenty refugee entrepreneurs and 22 youth business owners received training in accounting and social entrepreneurship, respectively. Seven refugee business owners were also recognised for the "Excellent and Successful Entrepreneurs" awards and received YER 100,000 prize each. Partners also enrolled close to 200 students in vocational training programmes. Students were registered in different fields including in secretarial services, mechanics, nursing and computer maintenance. In Yemen, UNHCR offers Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to refugees so that they can develop the skills sets needed to help them find jobs. These activities aim to provide refugees with opportunities to strengthen their livelihoods, which is particularly important given the impact that COVID-19 has had on refugees' livelihoods in 2020.

COVID-19 Response

During the reporting period, UNHCR and its health and protection partners led awareness-raising activities on COVID-19 and preventive measures reaching close to 6,000 refugees and Yemenis. Awareness-raising activities included physically distanced sessions with small groups, door-to-door visits, counselling at service points, including at health facilities. UNHCR also continued to work with the communities to produce over one thousand facemasks. The masks produced through cash-for-work initiatives are distributed to vulnerable refugees, asylum- seekers, and displaced Yemenis.