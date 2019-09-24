Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 23 September 2019

Key figures:

24.1 M people in need

3.65 M displaced since March 20151 More than 80 per cent have been displaced more than a year

53,240 families since January

20192 1.28 M IDP returnees 266,021 refugees 10,154 asylum seekers

IDP Response

UNHCR and partners continue to distribute non-food items (NFIs) and shelter materials to assist internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by conflict and extreme weather. Distributions are actively underway in Sana’a, Dhamar and Amran governorates. During the reporting period, a total of 1,002 IDP, IDP returnee and vulnerable host community families received basic household kits and emergency shelters. More than half of the IDP families were from Hudaydah, while others originate from Taizz,

Al Baydah and Marib.

On 11 September, UNHCR partner Jeel AlBena completed a shelter and NFIs needs assessment for conflict-affected families in Kushar district in Hajjah Governorate. Kushar has been one of the hardest hit districts of the conflict and among the most difficult to access for providing humanitarian aid. The exercise identified 1,183 new IDP households displaced by conflict in Bani Hassan, who are in dire need of shelter materials. UNHCR partner Jeel Al-Bena completed a separate distribution of NFIs and shelters to assist flood-affected families in Bajel district, Hudaydah governorate, with 274 families receiving NFIs and 120 families receiving tents. UNHCR continues to work with partners to mobilize resources in order to accommodate urgent IDP shelter needs.

The fifth cash assistance distribution for the year is being planned by the Sana’a field office for northern governorates. Over 20 million USD has already been disbursed to nearly one million IDP families (some seven million IDPs) to address shelter, protection and winter needs in Al Jawf, Amanat Al Asimah, Ibb, Amran, Dhamar, Al Bayda, Sa’ada, Taizz, Sana’a, Marib, Al Mahwit, Al Dhale’e and Raymah governorates. More than half of the amount has been distributed to address shelter needs, in line with the 2019 Humanitarian Needs Overview, which estimated that 74 per cent of IDPs were living in rented accommodation or with host communities.

In the south, UNHCR assisted 49 newly displaced families (271 people, of whom 81 per cent are women and girls) in Lahj, Al Mahra and Shabwah governorates with NFI kits comprising blankets, mattresses, kitchen sets, mosquito nets, water buckets, sleeping mats and solar lamps. In addition, 27 families in Lahj (136 individuals, of whom 54 per cent are women and girls) received family tents. In Aden and Lahj governorates, UNHCR and partners led efforts to coordinate provision of NFIs and shelter materials to over 70 IDP families affected by sandstorms.

Refugee Response

On 15 September, the President of Sana’a University, the Dean of the Faculty of Sharia and Law and UNHCR’s Deputy Representative inaugurated the annual twoweek law course at the UNHCR-supported Migration and Refugee Studies Centre of the University of Sana’a. The two week course will give selected students an opportunity to enrol in intensive courses related to International Refugee Law, with sessions presented by faculty members and UNHCR staff. Some 39 students from the faculty of Sharia and Law have enrolled in the course.