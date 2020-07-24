Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 23 July 2020

IDP Response

During the first six months of 2020, UNHCR and 18 partners have assessed some 51,000 IDP families and reached 80,700 families (565,000 individuals). Ongoing clashes across new and existing frontlines and flash floods continue to drive displacement and increase needs among internally displaced and local host community members. Some 68,000 IDP families and impoverished host communities received cash, and 27,000 families received an emergency distribution of shelter and basic household items. Some 11,600 individuals benefitted from legal assistance, including support in issuing 3,100 birth certificate and 2,500 national IDs. The widest outreach was achieved in Hudaydah and Hajjah governorates, followed by Sana’a, Dhamar and Taizz.

Seasonal storms and floods continue to ravage various parts of the country. So far this year, some 12,410 IDP families in the south have been affected by continuing heavy rains. During the reporting period, a flash storm hit several IDP hosting sites in Tuban district, Lahj governorate, destroying some 60 makeshift shelters, household items and causing partial destruction to a water tank. Stored food supplies were also damaged. The tri-Cluster partners led by UNHCR (Protection, Camp Coordination and Camp Management, and Shelter) are coordinating a response through partners. In neighboring Taizz and Ibb governorates, 250 families affected by storms received basic household kits and emergency shelter. In central Dhamar governorate, heavy rains severely impacted those living in hosting sites, destroying UNHCR-distributed tarps, and creating an environment for possible water-borne disease. UNHCR is currently conducting assessments to ensure an effective response.

Several fires in IDP hosting sites in the west coast and central Yemen have been observed, due to windy conditions and makeshift shelters made from flammable materials. During the reporting period, more than ten IDP shelters have been destroyed or damaged, resulting in one injury. The Government of Yemen (GoY) raised concern and requested portable fire extinguishers to be distributed, while UNHCR prepares prevention-oriented measures, including safer shelter and cooking materials.

Refugee Response

So far in 2020, UNHCR and 12 partners have reached 19,700 refugee and asylumseeking families (98,600 individuals) with assistance. A total of 3,300 individuals were assessed for vulnerability, and 2,850 children and survivors of SGBV received tailored assistance, ranging from legal, medical and psychosocial support. More than 38,000 refugees, asylum-seekers and impoverished local community members were given access to primary healthcare through five medical facilities supported by UNHCR. Some 6,300 families received cash to support their livelihoods. Lahj governorate received the greatest assistance – where some 9,000 refugees and asylum-seekers reside in Kharaz refugee camp – followed by Sana’a, and Aden.

UNHCR continues to successfully advocate for the inclusion of PoCs in national health activities. The recent national diphtheria vaccination campaign in GoY governorates reached 3,700 refugee children between six weeks to 15 years old in Kharaz refugee camp and Basateen neighbourhood, Aden. The UNICEF-supported campaign ran for five days with the participation of eight UNHCR community health workers. In 2019, refugee children were included in other national campaigns, including the cholera and anti-polio vaccination.

Refugees continue to arrive in the south of the country from northern governorates, as well as from Saudi Arabia. These movements are due in part to fear and access-constraints relating to COVID-19. Those identified received medical assistance, hygiene kits, cash and basic household items. During the reporting period, 15 refugees and asylum-seekers arrived at various reception points in the south and received support, benefitting 400 refugees so far this year.