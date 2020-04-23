Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 23 April 2020

IDP Response

Heavy rains and flooding hit several districts of Sana’a, Amant Al Asimah, and Marib governorates, causing extensive damage to IDP shelters and public infrastructure. In Marib in particular, sandstorms, rain and floods severely damaged 29 IDP hosting sites across four districts. UNHCR conducted rapid needs assessments in the three affected governorates and immediately assisted 500 internally displaced (IDP) families with 2,510 blankets, 1,600 mattresses, kitchen sets and 140 tents as a preliminary response. Distribution gaps still remain for shelter, mattresses, blankets and food. UNHCR is following up with the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) and Shelter Clusters for a coordinated response. UNHCR Field Office Ibb also conducted a mission to Sayilat Jiblah IDP hosting site in Ibb Governorate, which currently hosts 80 families. The site was also badly impacted by the recent rain, with at least 15 IDP shelters destroyed and others partially damaged. Given that the IDP site is located next to a waterway and it is only the beginning of the rainy season, UNHCR advocated with local authorities to identify an alternative and safer site.

During the reporting period, UNHCR continued with the distribution of mattresses and kitchen sets through partners to IDP families in Ibb and Taizz governorates who recently fled the frontlines. Some 910 IDP families were targeted for this response, however due to COVID-19 measures requiring door-to-door distributions instead of queuing, the assistance is taking an average of four times longer than normal. Similar patterns of delays have been observed in Sa’ada, where distribution for 1,310 households is taking place for those who have fled conflict.

The UNHCR-led Protection Cluster developed training sessions on observation techniques, targeting humanitarian actors that have access to quarantine sites established by local authorities for the response to COVID-19. This will enable the Cluster, through its partners, to closely monitor the treatment of persons in these sites and advocate for their protection should there be violations of basic human rights. Since the start of the programme, the Cluster trained three RRM partners in Al Bayda governorate and will continue to train others until 30 April.

Refugee Response

As part of its regular programming and due to increased needs associated with the COVID-19 crisis, UNHCR completed the distribution of hygiene kits consisting of soap, detergent and water buckets to 28,000 refugees and host community families in Basateen neighbourhood, Aden governorate. UNHCR also distributed extra soap to nearly all 8,700 residents in Kharaz refugee camp, in Lahj governorate. In Mukalla, Hadramaut governorate, newly recruited community health workers led a door-to-door educational campaign on prevention against COVID-19, reaching approximately 136 families out of the total 5,000 refugee families targeted.

The Immigration, Passport and Naturalization Authority (IPNA) in Mukalla, Hadramaut governorate resumed its registration of refugees and asylum-seekers after a brief suspension, following the announcement of the first laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in the same governorate. Access to regular asylum procedures are expected to be restored.