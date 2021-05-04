Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 23 - 29 April 2021

IDP Response

During the reporting period, UNHCR supported some 14,400 IDPs (2,250 families) in Sana’a governorate with core relief items and a range of protection services, including psychosocial support and legal counselling. In addition, some 4,500 IDPs (750 families) received core relief items in Taizz and Al-Hudaydah governorates. Families continue to flee ongoing hostilities in Marib, Taizz, Hudaydah, and Al-Dhale governorates, with at least 100 households (some 495 individuals) displaced during the period 18 – 24 April 2021. UNHCR continues to identify the most vulnerable displaced people impacted by conflict, persecution, natural disaster, and COVID-19 in Yemen, providing them with life-saving assistance and emergency protection services.

A 12-day vaccination campaign began in Aden governorate and will continue in governorates under control of the Internationally Recognized Government (IRG) in Aden. A total of 315,000 people are expected to be reached across thirteen governorates. Yemen has so far received 360,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses through the COVAX scheme, from the 1.9 million expected to be delivered during the year. So far, only authorities in the south have developed a vaccination plan. UNHCR has worked with the government and health partners to support the inclusion of the most vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers in the vaccination plan. The campaign comes at a time when Yemen faces a notable spike in cases countrywide.

Thanks to the generous contributions of donors, UNHCR continues to deliver cash assistance and rental subsidies to IDP families in Yemen to ensure access to adequate shelter. For Badria (pictured) this support has made a notable impact in her family’s situation, as she managed to use part of her assistance towards her medical needs. A widowed mother of two, Badria currently resides in Sana’a, after being forced to flee her home in Hudaydah Badria and her children, at a cash distribution in Sana’a governorate. © UNHCR | Esmaeel, YGUSSWP governorate due ongoing hostilities. She is currently battling cancer, a spine injury, and a fractured hand, which has made it difficult for her to manage her family’s livelihood and afford rent.