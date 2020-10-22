Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 22 October 2020

IDP Response

UNHCR through partner JAAHD began constructing 1,750 Tehama emergency shelters in Hudaydah governorate. The emergency shelters are designed to adapt to the hot and humid climate of the region using local materials, which contributes to the income and livelihoods of the internally displaced (IDP) and local host communities. Last year UNHCR constructed some 5,700 Tehama shelters and plans to increase the target to 8,000 shelters for 2020. So far this year, some 3,500 TESKs have been completed.

Ongoing conflict, heavy rains and flooding, the spread of COVID-19 and economic vulnerability continues to drive displacement in Yemen, with more than 25,500 families fleeing their homes this year. As the lead agency for Shelter /Non-Food Items and Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) clusters,

UNHCR and partners continue to support those in need of shelter and basic household items, including through coordination. During the reporting period, some 3,000 IDPs and vulnerable host communities were supported with items across Dhamar, Marib, Hudaydah, Sana’a,

Taizz, Aden and Abyan governorates. Assessments are ongoing to identify additional families in need.

UNHCR continues to improve IDP hosting sites through infrastructure rehabilitation and maintenance. During the reporting period, UNHCR built a platform under the water point for better drainage of excess water in AlRaqqa Camp in Hamdan district,

Sana’a where 92 families reside.

Refugee Response

Distributions of cash assistance continue for refugee, asylum-seeking and IDP families to mitigate the financial impact of COVID-19. UNHCR will target some 6,220 refugee beneficiaries and 37,500 IDP families. By the end of the year, 1.3 million IDPs and 40,000 refugees will have received cash support for a total of close to USD 55 M, including for the winterization and COVID-19 response. So far, some USD 27 M has been disbursed to the families.

Although a new academic year has begun, most refugee and asylum-seeking children remain out of school due to a lack of awareness of registration. Through the ongoing Out of School Children (OOSC) survey conducted by UNHCR’s partner SDF, 247 out of 910 refugee OOSC were identified and contacted. Most of the parents were not aware that the registration for the new school academic year 2020/2021 had already started. Partner SDF advised the parents to register children immediately, and successfully advocated with schools for a grace period. UNHCR continues to provide information and support to refugees and asylum-seekers on school registration and formalities.

During the reporting period, 20 refugees were resettled to third countries, the first group to depart this year. Despite the paramount needs for resettlement following more than five years of conflict in the country, UNHCR did not receive a quota for 2020 for Yemen, and has had to rely on the regional unallocated share.

UNHCR continues to conduct regular individual case management for refugee status determination and resettlement, including screening, interviews, and best interest procedures for children.