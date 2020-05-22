Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 21 May 2020

IDP Response

The High-Level Pledging Event for Yemen is confirmed to take place on 2 June, hosted by Saudi Arabia and in collaboration with OCHA. The event—which is being held virtually—is convened to raise much-needed funding for humanitarian programs across Yemen, including for the pandemic response. UNHCR’s critical needs in Yemen currently amount to USD 89.4 M for life-saving protection and assistance to internally displaced families, refugees, asylum-seekers and host communities. Additionally, the UN health sector requires at least USD 151.1 M to support urgent COVID-19 responses across the country.

Over the reporting period, UNHCR assessed more than 3,300 IDP families country-wide, including families recently displaced by conflict in Marib, and Al Bayda. Based on the identified vulnerabilities, families were referred for protection services, including cash assistance and specialised protection for vulnerable and atrisk children and survivors of gender-based violence. UNHCR also coordinated with partners for referrals to other services, including health, water, sanitation, and hygiene.

Critical funding shortfalls however are threatening the humanitarian response for these families. UNHCR needs some USD 25 M to continue protection services–including cash and legal support—over the next six months. Without urgent funding, these families will lose access to critical and life-saving assistance.

UNHCR and partners reached close to 7,000 recently displaced families with cash assistance in Al Jawf, Sa’ada, and Marib. As one of the last distributions, families received a cash allocation to help cover basic needs such as food and rent.

This assistance serves as a lifeline for displaced families, particularly those forced to flee their homes near the frontlines, the majority of whom have left everything behind.

Refugee Response

UNHCR is monitoring movements of migrants and refugees from De Facto Authority (DFA)-controlled territories, and is coordinating with partners to provide protection and assistance to people of concern to UNHCR. In Aden, UNHCR and IPNA are following up on registration and documentation for a group of 98 Somali nationals recently deported to the south from DFA areas. UNHCR and partners are also following up on 180 migrants and refugees released from quarantine in Al-Hazm district of Al-Jawf governorate, some of whom are now believed to have moved to the south. The individuals were part of a group nearly 1,500 African migrants detained in mid-April near the Saudi border and put under quarantine in Al-Hajar Center in the city of Al-Hazm before awaiting deportation through Hudaydah port. At least 500 persons are believed to remain under quarantine at the centre.

COVID-19 Response

UNHCR continues to support the UN response for COVID-19. During the reporting period, UNHCR distributed 16,500 items including tents, blankets, mattresses and kitchen sets to support quarantine centres in Al Dhale’e, Taizz, Sa’ada, and Al Jawf governorates. UNHCR and partners also reached 1,878 refugees and host community members through house-to-house community awareness visits in the south (Aden, Al Mukalla, Lahj), and distributed 3,000 information brochures in Sa’ada. UNHCR also partnered with the Danish Refugee Council to procure 1,500 masks for highly vulnerable IDPs, and launched an income-generating project for vulnerable displaced women to produce face masks.