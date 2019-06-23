Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 21 June 2019

Key figures:

24.1 M people in need

3.65 M displaced since March 2015

More than 80 per cent have been displaced more than a year

312,683 new IDPs (44,669 families) since January 2019

1.28 M IDP returnees

265,440 refugees

9,746 asylumseekers

Funding

USD 198.6 M required for 2019 operations

USD 71.7 M received as of 18 June 2019

IDP Response

Despite some improvement in the weather conditions since recent storms raged across Yemen, logistical challenges are hampering UNHCR’s ability to respond to displaced (IDP) families in the southern governorates of Ibb and Taizz, especially in Taizz where main roads have suffered extensive damage. Local authorities report that preliminary assessments identified more than 1,890 families affected by the recent floods. Following Field Office Ibb’s month-long ongoing request, local customs have released 1,600 core-relief items (CRIs). The distribution of these stocks will start as early as next week for the families in Al Dhale’e, Ibb and Taizz.

In response to the floods that hit IDPs in Aden and Lahj governorates, UNHCR and partners have embarked on distribution of CRIs, with 200 and 400 families respectively receiving CRIs through UNHCR partner NMO. Distributions are on-going in these two governorates for those who have been affected by the fighting, and 107 IDP families in Al-Buraiqa (Al-Sha’ab collective centre) received CRIs while two families obtained emergency shelter kits (ESKs). In Lahj, 50 families received both CRIs and ESKs. Lastly, 96 recently displaced families in the southern districts of Hudaydah received ESKs at various IDP sites.

Further north, in Hajjah governorate, the local authorities’ recent preliminary assessment found that 3,200 IDP families and 500 host families were affected in the wake of flooding, especially in Abs, Khayran and Al Muharraq. UNHCR had previously allocated a total of 5,000 CRIs and 2,000 ESKs for the current emergency response in Hudaydah and Hajjah governorates. However, from the apportioned stocks, 2,065 CRIs and 2,000 ESKs were re-allocated in order to prioritize the flood victims in the area, while partner Jeel Al-Bena continues to assess the damage at sites in Abs.

On 15 June, Field Office Sa’ada, through partner YDF, commenced CRI distributions targeting 2,000 IDP families in eastern Kitaf wa Al Boqe’e district of Sa’ada governorate, northern Yemen. Unfortunately, the distribution was interrupted after reaching only 67 IDP families, when an airstrike fell close to the distribution point. UNHCR is following-up on the issue to seek clarification on the de-confliction. Distribution is due to resume as soon as possible.

A Child Friendly Space was opened at the Ibb UNHCR-managed IDP community centre, as facilitated through the Protection Cluster. The space is open to both IDP and host-community children, providing various recreational activities. Some 25 children have started to use the space daily, while the numbers are expected to grow during school holidays. In 2019, as one of its premier strategic priorities, the Protection Cluster aims to promote the community centre concept to provide integrated protection services through a ‘one-stop-shop’ that includes protection, child protection and women’s protection responses.

Refugee Response

As part of the World Refugee Day activities, Sub Office Aden handed over several Quick-Impact Projects (“QIPs”), including the rehabilitated Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation (MoPIC) office and the Basateen community market. Both structures were affected during the fighting in 2015. The MoPIC is the internationallyrecognized government’s entity that manages and coordinates all humanitarian activities. The Basateen souk is a public market in Aden which hosts significant refugee and IDP populations. UNHCR supported the refurbishment of its ceilings and walls, and installed solar panels and water supply networks.