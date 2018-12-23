Yemen UNHCR Operational Update, 21 December 2018

Key figures:

22.2M people in need

2M internally displaced persons (IDP)

89% of IDPs displaced for more than one year

1M IDP returnees

1.2M IDPs given in-kind or cash assistance in 2018

322K IDPs assisted as part of the Al Hudaydah response since June 2018

Funding

USD 198.7 M required for 2018

USD 139.2 M received as of 18 December 2018

Situation update

Around 12,500 people are reported to have fled fighting in Al Dhale’e Governorate, according to the Protection Cluster. Damt district, which is halfway between Sana’a and Aden, has been affected by continued fighting, leading more than 1,750 families to flee their homes. Over 900 families are being hosted in neighbouring Qa’atabah district, while over 800 families have been displaced to different villages in Damt. Reports indicate that some of the displaced families are living in caves, and almost all of them are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance and protection.

Suspected cholera cases have reduced by nearly three-quarters from last year. Nevertheless, there have been close to 400 associated deaths and 295,000 suspected cases to date this year, compared to 2,300 deaths and 1.1 million suspected cases in 2017. Children under five account for one third of the deaths.

UNHCR Response

UNHCR is supporting health facilities serving displaced (IDPs) and host communities in Amran Governorate, where public land has been allocated to IDPs. UNHCR has provided laboratory equipment and medical supplies to the general hospital in Kharif district (50km north of Sana’a). The hospital is near public land which neighbouring Raydah district has agreed can be used to accommodate 126 IDP families (740 individuals), whose current shelters are on private land. Living on private land since 2015, IDP families have been vulnerable to forced eviction, having been unable to establish secure tenure at their current site. The new IDP site is 3 kilometres away from their present location, and 1 kilometre from the hospital, which will be well placed to serve the IDPs and to continue serving the host community.

UNHCR completed the rehabilitation of a water point as a quick-impact project (QIP) in Al Jawf Governorate, in the north of Yemen. The work, in partnership with Yemen Alkhair for Relief and Development (YARD), will improve access to clean water for 1,800 IDPs, and their host community in Al Humaydat district. In the context of the ongoing cholera outbreak in Yemen, ensuring sustainable access to clean water is essential to reducing the prevalence of water-borne diseases. An important objective of UNHCR QIPs is also to improve social cohesion by jointly improving conditions for host community members and IDPs.