Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 20 November 2020

IDP Response

Conflict in several parts of the country continued to trigger new displacements. In Marib, over the reporting period, UNHCR provided tents and mattresses, blankets, and jerry cans for close to 600 internally displaced families. UNHCR and partners also provided protection services including legal counselling, psychosocial support and specialised services for children, reaching over 4,400 displaced Yemenis. UNHCR and partners assisted close to 3,000 families forced out of their shelter by the conflict with core relief items in Ibb, Sa’ada and Hudaydah governorates.

Some 500 displaced families in Hudaydah received transitional shelter and work is ongoing to deliver an additional 800. In Hudaydah, UNHCR and partners are working with the community to produce an innovative type of Shelter Unit using material that is available locally.

UNHCR and partners worked with the Government of Yemen to support the renewal of temporary identification documents (TID) to displaced Yemenis to allow them to continue to access services and receive assistance. Over the reporting period, 100 IDPs received their new TIDs in Abyan. Besides the institutional support, UNHCR also led an information campaign reaching over 600 people, encouraging displaced Yemenis to approach authorities to renew their documentation.

Forty displaced Yemeni men and women in Al Qanawis, and Al Luhayiah districts participated in a five-day training on mud stove manufacturing. The training led by a mixed group of women and men crafts experts from the local community is part of UNHCR’s pilot project to provide displaced families with a sustainable and eco-friendly cooking alternative.

REFUGEE RESPONSE

In October, UNHCR initiated Phase 2 of the Population Review Plan. Phase to aim to progressively deduct from the unregistered population, persons who are assumed to have transited through Yemen; about 85 per cent of the mixed population flows arriving in Yemen between 2015 and 2019 (IOM). Phase 2 will go through the end of the year. UNHCR aim to complete the exercise by July 2021 with the routine review of the active population data registered in proGresUNHCR’s registration and case management system (Phase 3).

COVID-19 RESPONSE

UNHCR and partners continued to support COVID-19 prevention measures maintaining strict protocols at distribution sites and service points, strengthening the national capacities to ensure that schools and clinics remain open, engaging with communities in the production of masks, leading information campaigns, and supporting COVID-19 screenings and referral. Over the reporting period, close to 8,000 refugees and asylum seekers participated in awareness-raising activities, and communities produced more than 2,000 masks for vulnerable displaced Yemenis.