Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 20 February 2020

Key figures:

24.1 M people in need

3.65 M displaced since March 2015

Over 80 per cent have been displaced for more than a year

66,499 families newly displaced since beginning of 2019

1.28 million IDP returnees

269,388 refugees

10,811 asylum-seekers

Funding

USD 211.9 M required for 2020 operations

IDP Response

During the reporting period, UNHCR and partners provided assistance to a total of 756 families in Amanat Al-Asimah, Sana’a, Dhamar and Al Bayda governorates. Some 140 internally displaced persons (IDPs) with mental health and psychosocial needs received support at community centres managed by UNHCR partners, while some 200 individuals attended awareness sessions on children’s rights and registration support conducted by a legal counsellor. Additionally, 164 families (1,027 individuals) affected by the conflict received household items such as blankets, mattresses and other emergency shelter materials to address their immediate needs.

As part of UNHCR’s winter assistance response for families living in cold areas, UNHCR through partner YGUSSWP, targeted 923 households in Bani Hushaysh and Hamdan Districts, Sana’a governorate. Out of those targeted, 842 families were identified as meeting the criteria for cash assistance beginning on 18 February.

Following recent clashes in Nihm district, Sana’a governorate and Majzar district, Marib governorate, some 570 households were displaced to neighboring districts in Al Jawf governorate. New displacements were reported in Al Gail and Al Maslub districts, where UNHCR sub-national clusters are coordinating a response. All new IDPs were provided with a Rapid Response Mechanism package, consisting of food rations, hygiene products and dignity kits, while 62 IDP households received tents from partner YRC. Following the comprehensive response by the cluster to thousands of affected families, UNHCR will respond with 454 packages of basic household items, as well as 200 tents in coordination with the Shelter/NFI sub-cluster in Field Office Sa’ada. IOM plans to assist 500 IDP families with basic household items and emergency shelter kits, while partner YRCS will provide cash to 75 families.

Refugee Response

During the reporting period, UNHCR and the Immigration, Passport and Naturalization Authority (IPNA) of the Government of Yemen (GoY) conducted a mobile registration mission to Sayun district, Hadramaut governorate, to assist refugees unable to access the registration centre in Mukalla city. In total, 130 Somali and Syrian refugees were registered. During the mission, the team met with a refugee representative from Ramah village located 340 kilometers from Sayun, who requested support with the registration of some 280 Somali refugees.

UNHCR and government counterparts continued to register and issue documentation for refugees at the four registration centres in southern Yemen, reaching 428 people in total during the reporting period. During 2019, over 20,000 asylum-seekers and refugees were provided with protection documents by the Yemeni authorities and UNHCR. Registration and documentation safeguard persons of concerns’ freedom of movement, access services and assistance, while also facilitating voluntary returns.

On 11 February, UNHCR and partner Charitable Society for Social Welfare (CSSW) launched a de-worming campaign in Basateen neighborhood, Aden governorate, to mitigate anemia and micronutrient deficiency among vulnerable children. Community health workers conducted door-to-door visits and provided de-worming tablets to 4,081 refugees and 1,749 IDPs, as well as host community children.