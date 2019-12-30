Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 20 December 2019

IDP Response

The first Winterization distribution for 2019/20 took place with in-kind items such as clothing for 81 young children and the elderly at Kharif IDP site, in Amran governorate. A total of 29,042 families in Amran governorate have been targeted out of the 385,320 families identified across the country, as per Shelter/ NFI Winterisation recommendations, 2019/20. UNHCR partner YRC completed the purchase of winter clothing for another 558 IDP children and 102 older persons living in 60 IDP sites, who are in remote areas where cash collection points are not readily available, nor functioning markets. Country-wide distributions will start very soon.

The Shelter/NFI Cluster led by UNHCR received USD 18 M from the Second Standard Allocation of Yemen Humanitarian Fund 2019. The Cluster and its partners will address critical gaps in the IDP response, targeting a total of 410,000 IDPs in 17 governorates. Assistance will be provided through in-kind and cash distributions to 49,317 families, rental subsidies and home repair grants for 6,845 families, and durable shelter solutions for 1,612 families displaced for more than six months, as well as maintenance and shelter upgrades for 902 families.

The CCCM Cluster, inaugurated in July 2019 and led by UNHCR, received USD 4.8 M from the Second Standard Allocation of the 2019 Yemen Humanitarian Fund. The allocation will respond to the CCCM needs in 190 sites across 11 governorates which have been identified by the Cluster as having the most pressing needs. Multi-sectoral assistance at the sites such as Protection, WASH, Education, and provision of emergency in-kind items will be coordinated and monitored through static and mobile teams, and multi-purpose community centres will be established in each of the sites. In addition, minor infrastructure maintenance such as rehabilitation of shelter and communal facilities will be supported. IDPs themselves will be involved in this process to enhance their ownership of the process and allow for income generating opportunities, with some IDPs provided with micro-grants to implement communitybased projects. The participation and engagement of community members and local authorities will remain a priority throughout CCCM interventions.

The CCCM Cluster, led by UNHCR along with 23 active CCCM partners, is working to improve living conditions for IDPs in more than 1,650 IDP sites across the country. Data collection and profiling of IDP sites in Hudaydah governorate are ongoing. Partner Jeel Al-Bena completed profiling for 27 IDP sites in the northern districts of Alluheyah and Al-Qanawis, while waiting for clearance to approach a further 56 IDP sites. The exercise will identify the number of IDP families, their main needs, locations, and other data to deliver basic services such as protection, WASH, Education, provision of emergency in-kind items and others.

Refugee Response

As part of UNHCR’s Assisted Spontaneous Return (ASR) programme for Somalis, the 39th boat left Aden with 145 Somali refugees on 12 December. Since 2017, over 5,000 Somalis have travelled from Yemen to Berbera, Somalia. UNHCR, together with IOM, assists returning Somalis with documentation, transportation and cash assistance to facilitate their journey, as well as return and reintegration packages upon arrival in Somalia. Since April 2017, more than 8,000 refugees were counselled about the programme. The primary reasons for returning include a lack of income earning opportunities and reunification with family.