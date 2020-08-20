Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 20 August 2020

DP Response

Heavy rains, damage to roads and infrastructure, fuel shortages and an ongoing lack of funding continues to constrict UNHCR’s response to families fleeing natural disasters as a provider of the last resort. In the northern governorates of Sa’ada and Al Jawf, some 3,700 families had their shelters partially damaged or destroyed. UNHCR continues to mobilise partners, first to address the needs of 500 families with basic household items and 300 shelters through Shelter Cluster partner YRC. In Marib, UNHCR through partner SHS distributed basic household items for 100 families. In Hudaydah, UNHCR through partner JAAHD conducted assessments for 700 flood-affected families across the central districts, distributing basic household items for all families and 550 shelters during the reporting period.

The Shelter Cluster led by UNHCR in Hudaydah is suffering from a severe lack of stocks—including emergency contingency stock—compounded by ongoing access constraints. While needs assessments are still ongoing, the Cluster was able to respond to 8,100 out of a total 17,500 flood affected families in Hudaydah this year, while the remaining 20 per cent is scheduled for future planning and the other 30 per cent, remains with no responders or stock yet found. UNHCR continues to advocate and mobilise resources for a solution.

Heavy rain has continued to cause flash flooding across 16 out of 41 districts under the responsibility of Ibb Hub. Out of the 1,650 families identified so far, only 184 families were assisted due to limited availability of stock, as well as funding constraints and logistical difficulties associated with flooding. UNHCR will continue advocating for further funding to support the logistic costs for Shelter Cluster partners, and with the local authorities for better access.

Refugee Response

Cash support to address the socio-economic difficulties arising as an outcome of COVID-19 has been completed for 4,000 refugee families. UNHCR will continue to expand its cash programme beneficiary criteria to include more vulnerable families, both IDPs and refugees, as a response to the growing needs in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

UNHCR has started preparations for the 2020-2021 school year for 11,300 refugees and Yemeni children. The return to school in September was recently announced by the Government of Yemen’s Ministry of Education. UNHCR will assist six kindergartens, primary and secondary schools in Aden and Lahj governorates with teaching materials, stationery, non-curricula activities, and infrastructure maintenance. UNHCR will also provide incentives to over 240 teachers and other service staff to maintain staffing needs in academic facilities.

The challenges facing refugees and asylum-seekers due to ongoing fighting, as well as the mounting threat of COVID-19, continues to affect refugee communities disproportionality, as observed in reduced nutritional intake among persons of concern. An additional 12 children, pregnant and lactating women were newly admitted to the feeding programme, while some 1,500 children and pregnant and lactating women received treatment for acute malnutrition and over 520 highly at-risk children aged below two years have undergone prevention measures for acute malnutrition since the beginning of the year, in Basateen neighbourhood in Aden and Kharaz refugee camp in Lahj governorate. UN Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Ramesh Rajasingham warned the UN Security Council this week that famine continues to loom in Yemen, as a funding crisis threatens treatment for some 250,000 severly malnourished children in the country.