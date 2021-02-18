Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 18 February 2021

KEY FIGURES

24.3 million people in need

4 million displaced since March 2015

Children and women represent up to 79 per cent of the total IDP population

4,386 individuals (731 families) were newly displaced in 2021

Over 80 per cent have been displaced for more than a year

143,409 refugees

10,997 asylum-seekers

FUNDING

USD 271 M required for 2021 operations

IDP Response

Ongoing clashes in Marib governorate continue to force vulnerable Yemenis to flee their homes. During the reporting period, residents of Marib governorate experienced a significant increase in clashes between parties to the conflict. Over 100 military casualties have been reported on both sides, and many civilians are fleeing hostilities and clashes to seek shelter in other areas.

As per the latest data, during the month of January, more than 4,300 individuals (over 730 families) were forcibly displaced across the country.

As the conflict and deteriorating economic situation continue to hinder the protection environment for thousands of vulnerable displaced families in Yemen, UNHCR is reinforcing its cash assistance programme to target the most vulnerable displaced populations accross the country.

Beginning 14 February, UNHCR plans to provide cash assistance to more than 280,000 displaced Yemenis (some 48,000 families) and members of the host community in the month ahead. This assistance will allow families to meet their most urgent and essential needs, including food, shelter, and health services.

The UNHCR-led Protection Cluster issued its latest Protection Brief, which provides a comprehensive overview of the current protection environment in Yemen with a particular focus on children, people with disabilities and older persons. The Brief also provides an extensive summary of the Cluster’s key achievements in 2020. More than four million vulnerable Yemenis received a wide range of protection services including legal assistance, prevention and response to gender-based violence, awareness-raising activities, child protection, and emergency cash assistance, mong others.

The virtual High-Level Yemen Pledging Event scheduled for 1 March and hosted by Sweden and Switzerland will consist of three sessions: opening remarks, with the participation of UNSG Antonio Guterres; statements and funding annoucements by participants towards the 2021 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan; and closing remarks by UN Under-Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock, with a press conference to follow.

Lowcock also informed of a ‘virtual visit’ to allow Yemenis the chance to communicate the impact the conflict is having on their lives. This pledging event seeks to mobilize financial support to Yemen’s prolonged humanitarian crisis through substanital country pledges and timely disbursement of funds.