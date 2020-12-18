Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 18 December 2020

KEY FIGURES:

24.3 million people in need

3.65 million displaced since March 2015

Over 80 per cent have been displaced for more than a year

28,207 families have experienced displacement at least once in 2020

66,499 families were newly displaced in 2019

190,075 refugees

10,669 asylum seekers

FUNDING:

USD 251.8 M required for 2020 operations

IDP Response

Close to 8,000 displaced families received core relief items and shelter support during the reporting period. Some 10,000 displaced Yemenis, including men, women and children, received psychosocial support, legal counselling, and other protection services. Children and survivors of genderbased violence also received specialised assistance.

On 15 December, UNHCR started a new round of cash distribution. UNHCR aims to assist close to 42,400 displaced families by the end of the year with cash to pay for rent, food, doctor visits and medicine. In the north, families also received a cash transfer to help them buy warm clothes, purchase small heaters or equip their shelters ahead of the winter.

UNHCR and partners continued to lead protection monitoring assessments identifying the needs and priorities of people of concern to UNHCR to help inform interventions. Over the reporting period, UNHCR assessed close to 4,000 displaced families across the country. Based on the identified vulnerability,

UNHCR referred the families to receive protection assistance, including cash assistance and specialised protection services for vulnerable and at-risk children and survivors of gender-based violence. UNHCR also coordinated with partners for referrals to other services, including health, water sanitation, and hygiene.

UNHCR worked with 75 displaced families in Al Qanawis and Al-Luhaya hosting site in Hudaydah, to produce mud stoves. UNHCR assessed the results of this pilot project, which were promising. Almost all families reported being satisfied with the stove and using it daily. The stoves offer the families a fuelefficient, eco-friendly and safer cooking alternative and help reduce the hardship that often falls on women and girls to collect firewood. UNHCR is exploring the opportunity to expand the project to more families.