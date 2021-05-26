Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 18 - 26 May 2021

IDP Response

UNHCR continues to lead the largest cash programme targeting displaced individuals in Yemen. So far in 2021, UNHCR has distributed USD 16.2 M in cash assistance to IDPs and refugees, benefitting more than 500,000 highly vulnerable individuals (some 83,900 families). This assistance helps ensure those most affected by the conflict have the necessary means to address their pressing needs—including food and health services—helping to reduce the risk of famine and improving the protection environment across Yemen.

During the reporting period, UNHCR distributed emergency shelter kits and core relief items including blankets, jerricans, mattresses and kitchen sets to over 300 families (1,800 individuals). The distributions took place mainly in IDP hosting sites in Sana’a and Marib governorates. UNHCR also provided protection services including psychosocial support and counselling to over 500 individuals. In coordination with partners, UNHCR provided recreational activities to some to 60 children in Al-Jadad, AlSalam and Al-Wahda IDP hosting sites in Sana’a and Dhamar governorates, to address their psychological and social needs due to the ongoing conflict and COVID-19 pandemic.

UNHCR and partner NMO supported twelve displaced Yemenis in Aden access livelihood opportunities by facilitating their engagement in recycling projects. As part of this support, UNHCR provided beneficiaries with a trycicle, waste disposal materials and safety kits including protective clothing, gloves and shoes. This support helped beneficiaries increase the quantity of recycling items they can collect, increasing their daily income and encouraging the reuse of recyclable materials.

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues in southern governorates following the reception of 360,000 doses in late March. While the campaign was temporarily paused due to limited turnout from the targeted groups and other implementation challenges, last week health facilities saw an unprecedented turnout after neighbouring countries made it mandatory for travellers from Yemen—including individuals returning after family visits in Yemen—to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.