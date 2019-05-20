Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 17 May 2019

Key figures:

24.1 M people in need

3.65 M displaced since March 2015

More than 80 per cent have been displaced more than a year

1.28 M IDP returnees

265,440 refugees

9,746 asylumseekers

Funding

USD 198.6 M required for 2019 operations

USD 70.1 M received as of 7 May 2019

IDP Response

UNHCR distributions of emergency relief to internally displaced persons (IDPs) continue in the vicinity of all frontlines. Frequent clashes, which include airstrikes, are ongoing along the northern frontlines of Al Jawf and Sa’ada governorates, both bordering Saudi Arabia to the north. Up until the reporting period, a total of 5,935 families fleeing some ten frontline areas in these two governorates have received core relief items (CRIs) and 2,061 families received emergency shelter kits (ESKs), comprising 37 per cent of the entire CRI/ESK distributions that have taken place this year.

Distributions were ongoing this week in the south of Yemen, where 132 IDP families received CRIs through partner YWU in Ibb governorate and 309 IDP families received ESKs in Abyan and Hudaydah governorates. On 8 May a joint field team of UNHCR, UNICEF and partner YWU met with NAMCHA to discuss the issue of relocating 120 IDP families currently residing in schools in Al Dhihar district, Ibb governorate. The families have been seeking temporary shelter there since the beginning of the conflict in March 2015. The government has requested that the IDPs relocate elsewhere, so that children can return to school. It was agreed that those willing to move will be provided with an incentive of a one-time cash assistance to assist other alternative housing arrangements. UNHCR has previously had success in similar situations with IDPs in schools in Sana’a governorate.

Refugee Response

UNHCR through partners NRC and Intersos, facilitated the release of 54 Ethiopians and Somalis among some 2,200 recently detained immigrants during the recent crackdown. However, during the reporting period, some 700 immigrants held in the Abyan governorate stadium reportedly fled, while others detained at an army camp in Lahj governorate were released as per instructions from the head of the regional security department.

The 32nd Assisted Voluntary Return boat left Aden with 105 Somali refugees on 13 May. Since 2017, over 4,100 people have travelled from Yemen to Somalia as part of UNHCR’s Assisted Spontaneous Return (ASR) programme. Close to 7,000 persons have been given information and counselling on voluntary returns at UNHCR’s Return Helpdesks, including 49 during the reporting period.

UNHCR is running a nutritional programme in Kharaz refugee camp in Lahj governorate and the Basateen neighbourhood in the outskirts of Aden city that hosts some 108,000 vulnerable refugees, IDPs and IDP returnees. Through providing therapeutic food such as plumpy nuts (peanut-based paste for treatment of severe acute malnutrition) and wheat-soy blends for malnourished children under five, pregnant and lactating refugee mothers are being integrated into the nationwide initiative by the Ministry of Health under the guidance and support of UNICEF and WFP. UNHCR conducts regular screenings and referral of new cases, facilitated by community health workers. During the reporting period, 62 new children under five and pregnant and lactating women were newly admitted to the programme.