Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 17 TO 24 June 2021

KEY FIGURES

20.7 million people in need

Over 4 million internally displaced

Over 80 per cent have been displaced for more than a year

37,752 individuals (6,292 families) newly displaced in 20211

Children and women represent up to 79 per cent of the total IDP population

128,603 refugees 11,543 asylum-seekers

FUNDING

USD 271 M required for 2021 operations

IDP Response

During the reporting period, UNHCR distributed 2,700 non-food items (NFI) during the reporting period, benefitting some 16,200 individuals in Amanat Al Asimah, Ibb and Al Hudaydah governorates. UNCHR and partners also provided protection services at community centres and through mobile teams, including protection assessments, legal assistance, psychosocial support, cash assistance, case management and awareness sessions benefitting some 28,800 displaced Yemenis.

Activities also included recreational activities for children at community centres supported by UNHCR.

Between 6 - 17 June, UNHCR's partner, Rawabi Al-Nahda Development Foundation (RADF) in Hajjah governorate conducted community awareness raising campaigns focused on natural disaster reduction, targeting 9,396 individuals across 16 sites where the risk of flooding remains high. Families affected by floods during the rainy season are also targeted with emergency shelters and NFI kits distributions. In addition, awareness sessions were conducted for 151 individuals on fire safety and the complaints and feedback mechanisms (CFM) in several areas and informal settlements in Hajjah, which is one of the governorates in Yemen with the highest concentration of such sites. The CFMs serve as an engagement tool with the targeted communities, providing key insights from the community for UNHCR to improve tailored messaging and access to information, especially for vulnerable groups, such as people with disabilities.

Between 13 - 15 June, an interagency mission comprised of UNHCR, OCHA,

UNICEF, and WHO took place in Dhamar and Al Baydha governorates. Several priorities were highlighted during the visit, including supporting the local cleaning fund with fuel and spare parts, distributing NFIs and emergency shelters for newly displaced Yemeni families, providing food assistance to IDPs living in sites and rehabilitating sanitation networks in Dhamar city.