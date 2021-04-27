Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 16 - 22 April 2021

KEY FIGURES

20.7 million people in need

Over 4 million internally displaced

Over 80 per cent have been displaced for more than a year

28,224 individuals (4,704 families) newly displaced in 2021

Children and women represent up to 79 per cent of the total IDP population

127,666 refugees

11,452 asylum-seekers

FUNDING

USD 271 M required for 2021 operations

IDP Response

UNHCR remains deeply concerned about the safety of civilians as the conflict intensifies in Marib governorate. Since the beginning of this year, an escalation of hostilities in Marib has displaced more than 13,600 people (2,272 families), which now hosts one-quarter of Yemen’s four million internally displaced persons. Active fighting is impacting areas in and around Marib city, where large numbers of people already displaced by the ongoing conflict are sheltering.

In the first quarter of the year, at least 70 incidents of armed violence—including shelling, crossfire, and air strikes— resulted in numerous civilian injuries and deaths, according to UNHCR’s protection partners. Recent displacement is putting a heavy strain on public services and humanitarian partners during a period of increasingly restrictive funding. Most families are seeking refuge in underserved, overcrowded hosting sites in Marib city and surrounding areas, which lack basic services including electricity and access to water. UNHCR staff on the ground report that families have no choice but to share shelters, with up to three families under one roof. A recent protection assessment by UNHCR found that women and children account for some 80 per cent of the displaced population in Marib, with at least one-quarter of children not attending school. Most displaced families (some 90 per cent) live in extreme poverty, surviving off less than USD 1.40 per day.

During the reporting period, UNHCR distributed Core Relief Items to over 2,000 vulnerable displaced families (some 12,000 individuals) in Sana’a, Hudaydah, Aden, Taizz, Lahj, Marib and Sa’ada governorates. The kits contained mattresses, blankets, water buckets and kitchen sets to help displaced families cook, sleep, wash and clean. In addition, 180 families (over 1,000 individuals) received shelter kits, and 185 individuals were provided with psychosocial support in Hudaydah and Sa’ada governorates.

Refugee Response

More than 1,100 refugees, asylum-seekers and Yemeni nationals were assisted through UNHCR-supported clinics in Aden governorate during the reporting period. Upper respiratory tract infection continued to be the leading ailment for medical consultation among patients. Some 30 individuals who reported COVID-19 symptoms were given treatment and asked to self-isolate.

UNHCR and partners conducted awareness-raising activities on COVID-19, reaching close to 4,000 refugees and members of the host community. In addition, some 89 persons with disabilities received physiotherapy services in Basateen neighbourhood, Aden and in Kharaz refugee camp, Lahj governorate.