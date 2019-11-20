Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 15 November 2019

IDP Response

UNHCR and OCHA led a joint monitoring mission to Al Dhale’e to follow up on reports of forced evictions faced by some 84 internally displaced families (over 500 people in total) living in Al Jomrok, Madhoor and Jalas hosting sites. UNHCR also visited several sites in Aden including Fuqum, Leyla Khalil, and Mualla-Sawame’e, where some 70 displaced families (approximately 490 people) are currently facing eviction. Interviews with internally displaced persons (IDPs) at these sites and meetings with partners both confirmed that more IDPs have come under increasing threat of eviction. IDPs at these sites are also in need of assistance including food, health, and education. To address the issue, UNHCR and OCHA will strengthen coordination with the Executive Unit of the Government of Yemen to ensure that families displaced by conflict—including from those from marginalized groups—continue to receive protection and assistance. UNHCR and partners will also step up efforts to promote peaceful coexistence with host communities, including through maintaining communication with communities, in particular with land owners. Together with OCHA, the Camp Coordination and Camp Management and Protection clusters, UNHCR will coordinate to urgently respond to critical needs.

UNHCR and partners distributed assorted basic relief items to assist families displaced by conflict in Aden, Hudaydah, Taizz, Sa’ada and Ibb governorates.

Distributions reached approximately 4,425 people, the majority of whom were women and children. In Hudaydah, UNHCR and partner Jeel Albena also led distributions to assist some 688 flood-affected displaced families with essential relief items.

In Aden, UNHCR conducted a two-day training on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) mainstreaming for 15 staff members, including from partner organizations that lead interventions for refugees and IDPs in the Aden Hub. The objective of the training is to enable UNHCR partners to mainstream SGBV into their current and upcoming 2020 activities. All partners will assess and identify SGBV risks in their areas of work and develop appropriate plans to mitigate those risks.

Refugee Response

Findings of the Participatory Assessment conducted by UNHCR and partners in the refugee communities of Basateen, Mukalla and Kharaz camp, in October were presented and discussed with partners in Aden on 7 November, including Government officials from the Executive Unit. The assessment examined over 727 people of concern of different ages and genders, through 57 focus group discussions. Results of the assessment highlighted outstanding needs in several sectors including education, protection and health. The report from the assessment was subsequently shared with partners to inform the design of the 2020 programme, to ensure responses are appropriately tailored to address current challenges and identified gaps.