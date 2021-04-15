Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 15 April 2021

KEY FIGURES

20.7 million people in need

Over 4 million internally displaced

Over 80 per cent have been displaced for more than a year

28,224 individuals (4,704 families) newly displaced in 2021

Children and women represent up to 79 per cent of the total IDP population

127,666 refugees

11,452 asylum-seekers

FUNDING

USD 271 M required for 2021 operations

IDP Response

UNHCR has dispatched 200 Enhanced Emergency Shelter Kits (EESKS) and 500 Non-Food Item (NFI) kits to Taizz governorate, with an additional 200 EESKs and 700 NFIs on the way. Since early March 2021, the western borders of Taizz governorate have witnessed increased hostilities. Civilian infrastructure, including schools, markets and houses have been significantly damaged by recent clashes, resulting in at least 120 civilian casualties and a wave of new displacement, with over 1,000 families (7,000 individuals) newly displaced in Taizz since the beginning of the year. A Rapid Protection Assessment conducted by UNHCR partner INTERSOS revealed that those newly displaced are in urgent need of shelter, food, water, and protection assistance.

Many displaced families are forced to share shelters — with an average of three to five families under one roof — limiting privacy and increasing exposure to communicable diseases and protection risks, particularly for women and girls. For further information, see UNHCR’s Update on the humanitarian situation in Taizz .

UNHCR aims to distribute USD 10 million in cash assistance during the month of April to some 49,000 extremely vulnerable displaced Yemeni families (around 294,000 individuals). This is in addition to close to USD 10 million cash support already delivered to 41,000 IDP families and 16,000 refugee families since the start of 2021, benefiting some 300,000 people.

UNHCR and partners SHS and Human Access delivered emergency shelters, mattresses, blankets and jerricans to 1,700 new and previously displaced IDPs from Marib governorate to meet their immediate needs. UNHCR also provided protection services including psychosocial support and counselling to over 400 individuals. Some 450 families (2,700 individuals) have been displaced in Marib governorate during the past two weeks as heavy clashes continue. Marib has emerged as a flashpoint among parties to the conflict in Yemen, with hostilities significantly escalating since January this year.

Refugee Response

During the reporting period, 50 refugees and asylum-seekers received legal assistance and counselling, including 16 in detention. The assistance included legal advice on custody, documentation and family law matters in Aden, Al Dhale’e, and Mukalla governorates, as well as in Kharaz refugee camp, Lahj governorate.

On 6 April, five Somali refugees departed Yemen through UNHCR’s resettlement programme. UNHCR continues to strengthen internal referral mechanisms, while advocating for higher quotas as part of efforts to increase resettlement opportunities and provide durable solutions for refugees in Yemen.