Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 14 May 2020

IDP Response

UNHCR continues to address the needs of internally displaced and flood-affected families in Marib governorate. From 27 April – 3 May, 100 IDP families received basic household kits consisting of bedding, kitchen sets and solar lamps, while 60 families received emergency shelter kits. During the current week, UNHCR began an emergency cash distribution to some 4,750 recently displaced families in Marib governorate, as an urgent response to the recent displacement following floods. Each family received YER 100,000 to address their urgent needs such as food, rent and medicine. Considering the high number (some 15 per cent) of potential beneficiaries without identification, mitigating measures such as designating alternative collection points or delivering cash-in-hand were put into place.

As heavy rains continue to ravage the country, damage to shelters, roads, farms and electricity grids were particularly severe in the west of Yemen, Hajjah and Raymah governorates, affecting some 6,500 families who now require immediate support with shelter and household items. UNHCR is working with Shelter and Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM)

Cluster partners to coordinate a response. In Abs, Hajjah governorate, 2,400 families received basic household items and food, while 960 families received emergency cash assistance. Other affected areas are scheduled for protection assessments and emergency distributions as soon as access is granted and weather conditions permit.

Clashes in Al Bayda governorate forced at least 600 families to flee to various districts in neighbouring Abyan in the south. Further displacements due to ongoing fighting are expected in the coming days. The UNHCR-led Protection Cluster is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the Government of Yemen’s Executive Unit and other partners. Shelters and basic household items will be distributed to all affected families. UNHCR and partners NMO and SHS distributed mattresses, kitchen sets and solar lamps to some 600 families displaced by conflict in Hudaydah, Al Dhale’e, Al Mahrah, Hadramaut and Shabwah governorates, ensuring COVID-19 prevention measures such as social distancing were observed.

Ongoing protection assessments for IDPs’ needs and vulnerabilities in Hajjah governorate reveal an increasing number expressing psychological anxiety. IDPs and vulnerable host community members have communicated their vulnerability regarding COVID-19, expressing concern over lack of timely access to adequate medical care. UNHCR is providing psychosocial support for affected families while enhancing awareness-raising activities regarding preventative measures.

As the CCCM lead, UNHCR continues to work with WASH partners to emphasize the needs of 600 most-at-risk IDP hosting sites. CCCM partners continue working with IDP committees on identifying and referring suspected cases to the COVID-19 Rapid Response Teams, setting up community isolation spaces as required. Installation and community management of handwashing stations are also underway.