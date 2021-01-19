Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 14 January 2021

IDP Response

UNHCR completed the distribution of 1,455 Tehama Emergency Shelter Kits (TESKs) in Al-Hudaydah and Hajjah governorates during the first week of the year, bringing the total number of constructed TES to date to 7,920. The TESKs are demined for hot and humid climates and combine standard plastic sheeting using traditional construction techniques and locally sourced material such as khazaf, a palm fibre refined to produce modular walls and manufactured by displaced Yemeni and female heads of households from local hosting communities. UNHCR its Shelter Cluster partners source these materials for use in shelter distributions using sustainable materials.

During the reporting period, more than 1,000 IDPs were assisted with core relief items (CRI) in Al-Dhale’e,

Hadramaut and Al-Hudaydah governorates. CRI items included mattresses, blankets, water buckets, solar lamps and mosquito nets. Additionally, some 500 conflictaffected IDPs were provided with transitional shelters to meet their immediate shelter needs.

With the support of UNHCR, local partners recently conducted water network rehabilitations using solar pumping across ten IDP sites in Hajjah and AlHudaydah governorates, which will benefit an estimated 28,000 IDPs. In addition, following the rehabilitation of 35 water points and the delivery of 901,000 litres of drinking water, over 21,500 IDPs now have access to clean drinking water over 14 IDP sites in Abs district, Hajjah governorate.

As part of UNHCR livelihood-support activities, IDPs in Al-Hudaydah governorate produced more than 10,500 face masks to support COVID-19 preventive measures. The fourth round of production will start in the coming weeks and is expected to produce an additional 3,500 masks.