Yemen UNHCR Operational Update, 14 December 2018

Key figures:

22.2M people in need

2M internally displaced persons (IDP)

89% of IDPs displaced for more than one year

1M IDP returnees

1.2M IDPs given in-kind or cash assistance in 2018

322K IDPs assisted as part of the Al Hudaydah response since June 2018

Funding

USD 198.7 M required for 2018

USD 137.3 M received as of 4 December 2018

Population Movements

UNHCR has observed an increase in the size of sites hosting internally displaced persons (IDPs) due to the arrival of newly displaced families, fleeing from fighting in Al Hudaydah and other front lines. In Sa’ada Governorate, in the north, more than 700 IDP families in need of emergency shelter and relief items were identified in the districts of As Safra, Sahar and Sa’adah. UNHCR recently identified 1,750 IDPs who had fled fighting in Al Hudaydah: 750 IDP families in Dhamar Governorate, and over 1,000 persons who had been displaced within Al Hudaydah Governorate. Another 300 displaced families were identified close to the southern front line, in Qa’atabah district (Al Dhale’e), where the population living in IDP sites is fast-growing.

Assessments in the south estimate that 2,300 people have recently arrived in two IDP sites: Ammar Bin Yassar School (in Dar Sad district, Aden) and Zahra Khalil (in Yahr district, Lahj). Overcrowding is a major issue in the school in Aden, where UNHCR has identified 240 newly arrived families. The site in Lahj is hosting 90 newly arrived families in substandard shelters. Individuals displaced brought very little with them when they fled from Al Hudaydah in the past two months and are in need of assistance.

UNHCR Response

UNHCR is providing assistance in overcrowded IDP sites where newly displaced IDPs are in need of core relief items (CRIs) and emergency shelter kits (ESKs). In the IDP site of Ammar Bin Yassar School (Aden), UNHCR is rehabilitating shelters and installing additional water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities. This month, over 1,500 CRI kits have already been distributed in Dhamar, Al Dhale’e and Al Hudaydah Governorates. Distributions of CRIs and ESKs are also on-going in the Governorates of Sa’ada and Al Hudaydah.

During the week, over 250 Somalis travelled from Aden to Berbera on board two ships, as part of UNHCR’s Assisted Spontaneous Return (ASR) programme. Since 2017, the programme has assisted over 3,300 Somalis to return to Somalia, while 5,750 people have been given information and counselling on voluntary return at UNHCR’s Return Helpdesks. The helpdesks are situated in three of the main refugee locations close to the south coast of Yemen: Basateen neighbourhood (Aden), Kharaz Camp (Lahj Governorate) and Al Mukalla, east of the country.

UNHCR-supported health centres have provided 107,000 health consultations so far this year. Health care remains a critical need throughout the country with only 45 per cent of health facilities currently functioning. In the context of the cholera outbreak, and of HIV/AIDS and other public health risks, health workers supported by UNHCR have shared essential health and hygiene information with 160,000 refugees/asylum-seekers and 41,000 host community members.