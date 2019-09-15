Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 13 September 2019

Key figures:

24.1 M

people in need

3.65 M

displaced since March 2015

More than 80 per cent have been displaced more than a year

53,240 families since January 2019

1.28 M IDP returnees

266,021 refugees

10,154 asylum-seekers

Funding

USD 198.6 M

required for 2019 operations

USD 111 M received as of 3 September 2019

IDP Response

Clashes and targeted attacks continued in the southern governorates of Yemen, forcing families to flee to neighbouring Taizz, Lahj and Shabwah governorates. Displaced families have requested emergency support such as shelter, basic household items, WASH, health and food services. While Protection Cluster partners prepare to initiate a needs assessment, UNHCR Sub-Office Aden distributed more than 12,400 basic household items to 630 newly displaced vulnerable families during the first week of September.

The fourth cash-based intervention for 2,143 IDP families living in Hadramaut,

Abyan, Lahj, Aden, Shabwah, Taizz and Al Hudaydah governorates has been finalized. In 2019, some USD 3.4 million has been distributed to 18,605 IDP and vulnerable host community families in these areas, supporting the protection or shelter needs of over 130,000 individuals.

Heavy rains and flash floods continued in Abs district, Hajjah governorate, damaging a number of IDP and host community shelters. Strong thunderstorms killed one person and displaced several others in IDP hosting sites. Protection Cluster partners visited these sites to support families recovering from the subsequent trauma, and provided psychosocial support and counselling for 72 families across four IDP sites.

UNHCR, through partner Jeel Al-Bena, has completed the distribution of basic household items and emergency shelter kits to 1,824 IDP families affected by recent flooding in two northern districts of Hudaydah. An additional 2,800 IDP families were identified as needing basic household items and emergency shelter in the neighbouring Al Munirah district of Hudaydah governorate and Abs, Hajjah governorate. The list is currently under verification to avoid duplication or fraud, and will soon be shared with UNHCR for the next distribution.

IDP families living in sites in Abyan governorate were reportedly forced to flee their shelters after clashes erupted nearby. All families later returned once the hostilities subsided. There were unconfirmed reports of casualties and deaths between the inaccessible areas of Aden and Abyan governorates. UNHCR and other humanitarian partners are currently following up.

Refugee Response

UNHCR and IOM resumed the Assisted Spontaneous Return (ASR) programme after numerous delays due to insecurity, access constraints and adverse weather conditions. The 35th ASR boat left Aden for Berbera, Somalia with 140 Somali refugees on board. Since 2017, a total of 4,554 Somali refugees left Yemen through the UNHCR programme due to a lack of livelihood opportunities (66 per cent), reunification with family (30 per cent) or to seek medical treatment (1.5 per cent). Counselling on the ASR programme continues at the three Return Help Desks in Kharaz refugee camp, in Aden, and in Mukalla. During the reporting period, 35 Somali refugees were counselled and 21 signed verification forms as a final step prior to return.