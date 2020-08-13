Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 13 August 2020

IDP Response

Ongoing rain and flash floods continue to cause high casualties, including more than 170 deaths and damage in the northern governorates, as well as the destruction of UNESCO heritage sites. Preliminary reports from the local authorities estimate more than 21,000 families (131,600 individuals) to be affected in the last two months, and requested UN agencies to carry out rapid interventions. The most impacted areas were in Sana’a (86,310 individuals) and Hajjah (31,000 individuals). In the south, the GoY reported some 2,050 families affected in Abyan, Hudaydah and Al Dhale’e in the last week. IOM will respond as the Shelter Cluster partner primarily responsible for natural disasters, while UNHCR will provide support where required.

IDPs continue to be severely affected by both conflict and natural disasters as a result of heavy rains and flooding in the north. The Al Rawna dam located in Amran governorate, neighbouring Sana’a, sustained severe damage which led to the evacuation of 165 IDP families to schools by UNHCR partner YRC, followed by distributing basic household items to all families. UNHCR’s partner SDF responded to other 193 flood-affected IDP families in various governorates in the north of Yemen with basic household items and emergency shelter kits as a provider of last resort for NFI/shelter. In Hudaydah governorate, UNHCR’s partner JAAHD conducted a rapid assessment to 1,712 flood-affected families in both the IDP and the host communities and distributed basic shelter kits from Shelter Cluster stocks to all, and 550 emergency shelters, while partner RADF conducted a field visit to the IDP sites to monitor the damage and provided psychological support to affected persons.

Regular monitoring conducted by the UNHCR-led Protection Cluster followed up on previously reported issues relating to the water supply at two IDP sites in Tuban district, Lahj governorate, where some 500 families are currently located. The broken water pumps caused the water supply to be cut off, forcing families to walk long distances to meet their daily needs. As a result, relations with the host community deteriorated, with reported heightened exposure to threats of gender-based violence. The Protection cluster referred the matter to the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster as well as the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH)

Cluster, and work has started to restore water supply at both sites.

Refugee Response

Legal courts and prosecutors in Aden governorate have resumed work after a three-month delay to government services. Authorities had suspended all activities due to the COVID-19 revention measure, leading to significant delays in case processing and detainees being kept for longer periods without review of their asylum claims. Some 10 cases that involved refugees will now have their hearings resumed in Aden, Shabwah and Lahj governorates, with representation and support from UNHCR and legal partners.

During the Eid al-Adha holidays, new clothing and shoes were provided to some 250 refugee children in Hudaydah governorate. UNHCR also provided each family with one-off cash assistance and hygiene materials such as soap and detergent.

UNHCR and partner Intersos also distributed new clothes to some 110 unaccompanied and separated refugee children living in specialised accommodations, and those temporarily living with foster families in Aden, Mukalla city, and Kharaz refugee camp.