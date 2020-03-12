Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 12 March 2020

IDP Response

As part of the emergency response in Marib, UNHCR through partner YARD distributed Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) kits consisting of food supplies, hygiene kits and dignity items, reaching a total of 1,241 internally displaced families. The RRM kits address the urgent needs of those recently displaced, particularly women and girls. Additionally, a total of 954 shelter kits and 300 tents will be distributed in Marib at the end of the week to help 1,200 displaced families. Hostilities in the north of the country have escalated significantly in recent weeks, forcing families to flee Al Jawf governorate to neighbouring Marib. A mission with UNHCR staff is currently scheduled to reach Marib on 13 March.

On 5 March, UNHCR as the Regional Shelter Cluster Coordinator, facilitated the distribution of 319 Emergency Shelter Kits (ESKs) to recently displaced families in Bayt Al Faqiah, just south of Ad Durayhimi district. In other areas of Hudaydah governorate, a total of 86 families received tents and 172 plastic sheets to reinforce their emergency shelters. Tensions continue to mount in Hudaydah, particularly around Ad Durayhimi close to Hudaydah port, where airstrikes continue to drive displacement.

The construction of 6,000 Tehama ESKs have been completed in Hajjah and Al Hudaydah governorates. The shelters are covered with woven palm-leaf sheets produced by some 800 trained internally displaced persons (IDPs) and host community families, providing them with a valuable source of income. The special and locally sourced materials help guard against warm conditions, as the area is known for its characteristically hot and humid weather.

The first round of cash assistance for IDPs is nearly complete. Out of the 32,139 IDPs, IDP returnees and vulnerable host community families country-wide, a total of 29,632 families (92 per cent) collected their assistance after receiving an SMS alerting them to visit designated cashpoints to collect their cash.

Those who did not collect their cash are believed to have been experiencing displacement with no access to network phone services. Through rigorous follow-ups, it is expected that most will eventually be reached. This year, UNHCR aims to assist nearly 180,000 families through its cash programme, which will require assessing and verifying the situation of 345,000 families.

Vigorous assessments and cross-checking procedure are carried out to ensure those with high vulnerabilities are selected first. The prioritised families include female-headed households, persons living with disabilities, unaccompanied elderly, children-at-risk and those with severe or chronic medical conditions.

Refugee Response

On 3 March, as part of the livelihoods programme, UNHCR distributed tricycles and protective gear to 45 refugees, IDPs and host communities participating in waste collection and recycling measures. The support received from UNHCR helps waste collectors to increase their productivity and double their income from an average of some USD 100 to USD 200 a month, which can be a lifeline for dependent family members. UNHCR plans to support persons of concern with a total of 390 tricycles for the period 2019-2020, with 209 being distributed thus far.