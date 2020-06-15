Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 11 June 2020

IDP Response

UNHCR delivered cash assistance to some 10,200 conflict-affected families in Hajjah, Al Hudaydah, Al Jawf, Sa'ada, and Marib governorates. This cycle of distribution aimed to provide much-needed cash support to newly displaced families to help cover their basic needs and pay their rent. Since the beginning of the year, UNHCR has reached close to 56,000 families (349,000 people) with cash assistance.

In light of insufficient funding for humanitarian programmes in Yemen, protection services such as cash assistance may be forced to close in the coming weeks if additional funds cannot be secured. Of the 41 major UN programmes, more than 30 risk closing in the coming weeks.

UNHCR coordinated with partners to deliver urgent assistance to some 200 displaced families facing imminent risk of eviction in Hajjah and Lahj governorates. In Yemen, some 12,350 displaced families are at high risk of losing their rental accommodations. The UNHCR-led Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) cluster coordinates closely with authorities, partners and host communities to find sustainable solutions for their shelter needs.

On 6 June, UNHCR started distributions of non-food items (NFIs) and shelter kits to more than 7,000 displaced families. UNHCR aims to distribute NFIs and hygiene kits to 6,500 families in Hudaydah and assist over 500 families with NFIs and shelter in Sa'ada. The assistance will help provide the minimum standard of living for vulnerable families to be able to wash, cook, and sleep.

UNHCR distributed emergency shelter kits and core relief items to support some 120 families newly displaced by the conflict in Dhamar, Amanat Al-Asima, and Sana'a. The Operation coordinated with partners to lead the emergency response to assist another 300 newly displaced families in Abyan governorate.

Refugee Response

UNHCR distributed cash to nearly 400 highly vulnerable refugees in Kharaz refugee camp. Recipients included survivors of sexual and gender-based violence, foster parents of non-accompanied children and other at-risk children, and families with acute needs. Refugees received between USD 80 to USD 200, depending on their needs and level of vulnerability.

COVID-19 Response

UNHCR and partners are empowering displaced communities to produce and distribute masks to help prevent the spread of the virus. On the west coast, UNHCR and the Danish Refugee Council launched an income-generating initiative for 150 displaced women to produce some 4,000 masks. In Sana'a, UNHCR is working with 14 refugees and IDP tailors to produce 30,000 masks. UNHCR will allocate a portion of the masks for distribution among displaced communities and frontline workers. The tailors will sell a portion of the masks at a price lower than that of the market, allowing people with limited income to afford this necessary personal protective equipment. The generated profits will go towards paying their rent and debts, while helping to secure their basic needs.