Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 11 February 2021

IDP Response

According to latest UNHCR and Food Security Phase Classification data, two out of three displaced Yemenis live in districts categorized as IPC4+ (emergency food insecure), making them four times more likely to experience hunger. Data suggests there is a strong correlation between displacement and extreme acute food insecurity. Of the four million IDP population across Yemen, over 67 per cent (2.6 million individuals) live in districts categorized as being in an emergency food insecure situation, just below the highest catastrophe phase.

UNHCR’s latest data collected through rapid needs and vulnerability assessments throughout 2020 indicate alarming levels of vulnerability among IDPs. Out of 221,732 families assessed across Yemen in 2020, some 92 per cent reported not having any income, or less than YER 25,000 (USD 40) per month. The same findings reveal that up to 79 per cent of assessed households reported having at least one family member with a vulnerability, including children and women at risk, persons with disabilities, and the elderly. Many of these families rely entirely on humanitarian assistance to survive.

UNHCR and partners completed rehabilitation works on Hudaydah’s main elementary school, benefitting more than 150 students from the IDP and host communities. Located near Mahal Al-Hindi IDP site, the school was fully rehabilitated, including renovation of key infrastructure, washrooms, fencing, and provision of school furniture as well as learning supplies for students and teachers. Ongoing hostilities have forced thousands of children to be out of school, resulting in a devastating loss of learning.

Several governorates across Yemen continue to experience cold weather conditions. Areas most affected by the harsh temperatures include Sa’ada, Amran, Sana’a, Mahweet, Dhamar, Bayda and Dhalea governorates. Yemen’s National Centre of Meteorology issued an advisory warning citizens of possible severe cold fronts, and urging necessary precaution, particularly for children and the elderly. UNHCR field staff continue to distribute core relief items including blankets and stoves to those most in need.

The first distribution of cash assistance for vulnerable displaced Yemenis across the country will start in the coming weeks. Starting in February, UNHCR aims to reach over 55,000 vulnerable families throughout the country with multi- purpose cash assistance to support their essential needs.

Refugee response

During the reporting period, some 4,000 refugees and community members were reached with awareness-raising about hygiene measures and prevention of COVID-19 in Kharaz camp in Basateen neighborhoud, Lahj governorate, as well as in Mukalla, Hadhramaut governorate. The majority of sessions were conducted by community health workers at registration centres and schools to inform of the ongoing threat presented by COVID-19.