Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 11 December 2020

For 2021, UNHCR will need USD 271 million to provide life-saving protection and assistance to the most vulnerable internally displaced Yemenis, refugees and asylum-seekers. UNHCR will work with authorities, UN agencies, humanitarian organisations, IDPs, host communities and refugees, to assist up to 1.5 million displaced Yemeni and 140,000 refugees with cash, shelter, core relief items, health, education and other specialised services, anchoring its interventions in its protection mandate.

UNHCR warned that hundreds of thousands of internally displaced Yemenis are at heightened risk of food insecurity as livelihoods have been lost to the combined effects of ceaseless violence and COVID-19 pandemic and call for urgent actions to shield them from hunger and famine. An estimated 13.5 million people are currently food insecure, despite ongoing humanitarian food assistance

IDP Response

On 6 December, UNHCR launched the second phase of its facemask production project, in Hudaydah. Over the coming weeks, ten women from the displaced, refugee and asylum-seeking communities will produce 3,500 facemasks. This pilot project aims to address the lack of livelihood opportunities and provide people with temporary income. UNHCR continues to explore opportunities to help displaced Yemenis, refugees, asylum-seekers access livelihoods beyond pilot projects.

UNHCR and partners provided protection and assistance to displaced families.

Activities led by Community Centres and through community-based networks reached over 2,245 families in the north.

Countrywide, a total of over 4,000 displaced families received cash to pay for rent, food, medical visits and to buy medicine. In the north, families also received assistance to prepare for winter. Close to 3,000 displaced families received mattresses, blankets, and jerry cans to help them cook, sleep, wash and clean. About 300 newly displaced families in Marib also received family tents.

UNHCR and partners continued to work with displaced communities to mount some 700 transitional shelters. The transitional shelters offer families that have been displaced for months, and often years, a longer-term solution adapted to withstand the harsh weather. The shelters are produced by the communities themselves using locally available materials.

Refugee response

UNHCR completed the cash distribution for close to 400 refugees in Kharaz refugee camp. In Kharaz, UNHCR uses cash-based interventions to provide protection and other services to the most vulnerable refugees, including survivors of gender-based violence, foster parents of non-accompanied and other children at-risk and families facing acute needs. Refugees receive from USD 80 to USD 200, depending on their needs and level of vulnerability.

UNHCR started the distribution of school kits to 2,800 primary school pupils and 400 primary school students in Sana’a. The distribution is part of a multi-year project that aims to provide access to education to refugee and asylum-seeking children – with particular focus on out-of-school children. The project addresses the main barriers to education faced by children, including the cost of education and lack of resources.