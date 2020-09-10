Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 10 September 2020

IDP Response

In a recent country-wide survey on the impact of COVID-19 on the lives of 16,500 IDPs, IDP returnees and host community families , 44 per cent reported challenges in accessing health services due to low income. Almost all (89 per cent) replied that they heard of COVID-19 through radio and TV.

However, some 78 per cent reported being unable to purchase the required hygiene products due to their high costs. Half of those answered that COVID19 disrupted their work such as reduction of business or loss of job, and 40 per cent said they did not have a source of income even before COVID-19. The results will be incorporated in UNHCR’s response, such as safeguarding and strengthening access to health, provision of hygiene products and washable facemasks and increasing cash assistance to enhance resilience.

A project to produce facemasks for cash-for-work and COVID-19 prevention has begun in the Abs district, Hajjah governorate community centre, with 40 tailors (31 IDPs and 9 host community members). A total of 14,000 face makes will be made, for purchase by UNHCR and subsequent distribution to front-line workers such as members of community-based protection networks and the rest, left at the tailors’ disposal for extra income.

The Shelter Cluster team in Hudaydah Hub, led by UNHCR, continues to coordinate the flood response with shelter partners and provided 12,620 families so far with basic household items and emergency shelters in Hajjah,

Hudaydah, Raymah and Al-Mahwit governorates out of estimated 24,000 identified affected families. However, needs assessments are still ongoing, so the number of families affected will be higher. The current stock of emergency items has completely depleted, affecting future response, while the severe shortage of fuel also remains a critical challenge.

Refugee Response

The production of 41,000 facemasks for both adult and children with 21 tailors (19 refugees and two IDPs) in Sana’a has completed. The tailors were provided with the raw materials and were paid 10,000 YER (some 16 dollars) per 100 pieces sold to UNHCR. All of the masks will be included in the next hygiene distribution to refugee and vulnerable host community families or be distributed to UNHCR’s partner staff.

Over the reporting period, 2,580 refugees, asylum-seekers and vulnerable Yemeni nationals were consulted at the five UNHCRsupported health clinics country-wide. Upper respiratory tract infections continue to be the leading cause of out-patient-consultations. During the reporting period, 100 patients were referred to advanced health facilities in the region. Up to July, 44,800 individuals have received primary health care in the UNHCR- supported health facilities country-wide, while 2,400 received secondary and tertiary medical care. However, without additional funds by October, 30,000 refugees and the vulnerable host community will not receive this support.