Yemen UNHCR Operational Update, 1 February 2019

Key figures:

24M people in need

3.9M displaced in the last three years

81% of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) displaced for more than one year

1M IDP returnees

1.2M IDPs given in-kind or cash assistance in 2018

Funding

USD 198.6 M required for 2019 operations

USD 37.1 M received as of 22 January 2019

Population movement

At least 300 families were displaced to Abs District (Hajjah Governorate) in the last three weeks, fleeing hostilities elsewhere in Hajjah, such as Haradh and Hayran districts. Abs district is hosting an estimated 23,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), many of whom have been displaced multiple times; people are also relocating from within Abs district, due to the proximity of fighting.

UNHCR Response

Working with various Yemeni partner organisations, UNHCR has identified, assessed and supported the needs of the most vulnerable households, in multiple governorates. In the eastern governorates of Hadramout and Shabwah, in partnership with the Society for Humanitarian Solidarity (SHS), UNHCR identified more than 50 vulnerable IDP families (350 individuals) and provided core relief items (CRIs) to help them meet their needs. In Ibb and Taizz Governorates, in partnership with the Yemen Women’s Union (YWU), UNHCR is disbursing CRIs and emergency shelter kits (ESKs) to 2,000 IDP families living in hosting sites.

UNHCR continues to support education for refugees and asylum-seekers. In Amanat Al-Asimah (in and around Sana’a city), the sign-up period has started for refugees, asylum-seekers and host community members to enrol in non-formal education. Language tuition for Arabic and English is being offered, as is training in general computer skills and computer graphics. During the previous five-week term, over 400 students (289 persons of concern and 116 host community members) were enrolled. Most of the students are eager to improve their immediate chances in the job market, while a few aim to access higher education.

UNHCR continues to make improvements to collective centres and IDP sites in the southern Governorates of Aden and Lahj. In Al Buraiqeh district (Aden), shelter upgrades have been completed at Fuqum and Al Shabaab collective centres, which house around 100 IDP families. Administrative management of these sites will soon be passed to the local authorities. In eight collective centres, UNHCR is upgrading communal kitchens to replace firewood stoves with ventilated ones that use propane and which reduce the risk of fire. UNHCR has also installed or repaired several hundred transitional shelters at hosting sites in the south, and made substantial interventions to improve water, sanitation and hygiene, for example, through addressing solid waste management, providing mobile latrines and installing a septic tank.

In northern governorates of Yemen, through its first round of cash transfers in 2019, UNHCR is disbursing some USD 5 million, to around 29,000 IDP families – an estimated 203,000 individuals. Cash transfers are made to households in need of support to meet their protection needs or basic needs, or to help ensure that they have adequate shelter, including capacity to cope with the current winter conditions.