Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 1 April 2021

KEY FIGURES

20.7 million people in need

Over 4 million internally displaced

Over 80 per cent have been displaced for more than a year

20,496 individuals

(3,416 families) newly displaced in 2021

Children and women represent up to 79 per cent of the total IDP population

126,884 refugees

11,290 asylum-seekers

IDP Response

During the reporting period, UNHCR distributed emergency shelter kits to some 1,100 individuals displaced due to fighting in Marib and Al Dhale governorates. Hostilities have intensified significantly accross Ma’rib, leading to the displacement of 1,704 households so far this year. UNHCR has further dispatched 1,000 core relief items kits and 1,500 enhanced emergency shelter kits to Marib for further distribution. In the coming week, UNHCR field staff and partners also plan to distribute core relief items to some 2,000 displaced families in Sa’ada and Sana’a governorates.

March marked six years since the beginning of the conflict in Yemen. Unrelenting fighting over the years has led to massive displacements, thousands of civilian casualties, destruction of public infrastructure, and the total collapse of the economy. Today, more than 20 million people throughout the country are in dire need of humanitarian assistance, including five million on the brink of famine, half of them displaced individuals. UNHCR is on the ground providing immediate lifesaving assistance, including shelter support, core relief items, cash assistance, and a wide range of protection services. Support from donors remains critical to ensure an adequate response.

Following the recent displacement of some 1,200 individuals in Hajjah governorate, UNHCR and partner Rawabi Al-Nahdah Developmental Foundation (RADF) conducted a Rapid Needs Assessment to evaluate the urgent protection needs. Some 679 individuals have been assessed since 15 March, with initial findings showing children and women represented 81% of the displaced population, with 31% of the assessed households (HH) headed by women. Most newly displaced families settled in existing IDP sites in Abs district, joining relatives who had been previously displaced. The findings further show that needs are vast and across all sectors, including health, shelter, non-food items (NFIs), protection, and food security, not only for the newly displaced but also for the existing populations on sites. Additional information can be found here.

During the reporting period, UNHCR through partner Qatar Red Crescent Society donated 40 oxygen units to three hospitals in Sana’a. In addition, some 30 refugees and local Yemenis exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms in Kharaz and Basateen UNHCR-supported clinics in Aden received medical treatment. UNHCR and partners also led awareness-raising activities on COVID-19, reaching over 3,500 refugees and Yemenis.