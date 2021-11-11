Yemen UNHCR Fact sheet, Refugee Response in Aden Hub and Marib, September 2021

The south and Marib host over 60% of all 141,600 refugees and asylum-seekers in Yemen. Most of them live in the urban areas of Aden, Mukalla and Sayun. Some 9,480 refugees live in Kharaz refugee camp. Already extremely vulnerable, refugees and asylumseekers are disproportionally affected by the combined effects of the war, the decline of the economy the breakdown of public services and the pandemic. UNHCR and partners provide protection and assistance to refugees and their host communities.

KEY INDICATORS

87,304 Number of registered refugees in the south and Marib UNHCR, September 2021

3,960 Number of registered asylum seekers in the south and Marib UNHCR, September 2021

36% of all registered refugees and asylum seekers in the south and Marib are women and girls UNHCR September 2021