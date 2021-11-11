Yemen UNHCR Aden Sub-Office Fact Sheet - September 2021

Yemen remains the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. 20.7 million Yeminis, including over 4 million displaced, require humanitarian assistance, 16.2 million people face hunger. Some 135,000 registered refugees rely mostly on external assistance to survive. Conflict escalation in several parts of the country continue to trigger new displacements. Displaced families require urgent protection and assistance to save their lives and livelihoods. UNHCR and partners provide protection and assistance to displaced families, refugees, asylumseekers and their host communities.

KEY INDICATORS

1,475,689 Number of internally displaced persons in the south Humanitarian Needs Overview, February 2021

67,550 Number of returnees in the south DTM July 2021

91,264 Number of refugees and asylum seekers in the south UNHCR September 2021