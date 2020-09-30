Yemen UNHCR Aden Sub-Office Fact Sheet - September 2020

Yemen remains the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with more than 19 million people requiring urgent protection and assistance to access food, water, shelter and health.

Renewed fighting in parts of the country, torrential rains, deadly flash floods and the pandemic push many displaced and Yemenis on the edge of survival.

UNHCR and partners provide protection and assistance to displaced families, refugees, asylumseekers and their host communities.

KEY INDICATORS

1,082,430 Number of internally displaced persons in the south DTM March 2019

752,670 Number of returnees in the south DTM March 2019

163,000 Number of refugees and asylum seekers in the south UNHCR August 2020