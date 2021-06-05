Yemen UNHCR Aden Sub-Office Fact Sheet - May 2021

Yemen remains the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Some 70 per cent of the population needs assistance, 4 million are internally displaced,16.2 million face hunger.

Displaced families on the edge of survival require urgent protection and assistance to save their live and livelihoods including food, water, shelter and health.

UNHCR and partners provide protection and assistance to displaced families, refugees, asylumseekers and their host communities.

KEY INDICATORS

1,475,689 Number of internally displaced persons in the south Humanitarion Needs Overview, February 2021

752,670 Number of returnees in the south DTM March 2019

88,868 Number of refugees and asylum seekers in the south UNHCR April 2021