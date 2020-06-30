Yemen UNHCR Aden Sub-Office Fact Sheet - May 2020

Yemen remains the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with more than 14 million people requiring urgent protection and assistance to access food, water, shelter and health.

Renewed fighting in parts of the country, torrential rains and deadly flash floods and now a pandemic come to exacerbate the already dire situation of millions of people.

UNHCR and partners provide protection and assistance to displaced families, refugees, asylumseekers and their host communities.

KEY INDICATORS

1,082,430 Number of internally displaced persons in the south DTM March 2019

752,670 Number of returnees in the south DTM March 2019

161,000 Number of refugees and asylum seekers in the south UNHCR April 2020