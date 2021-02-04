Yemen + 1 more

Yemen UNHCR Aden Sub-Office Fact Sheet - December 2020

Yemen remained the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with more than 19 million people requiring urgent protection and assistance to access food, water, shelter and health.

Continued fighting in parts of the country, torrential rains, deadly flash floods and the pandemic pushed many displaced and Yemenis on the edge of survival.

UNHCR and partners provided protection and assistance to displaced families, refugees, asylumseekers and their host communities.

