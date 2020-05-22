Yemen: UN extremely concerned by rapid spread of COVID-19

The United Nations said today it is extremely concerned by the rapid spread of COVID-19 across Yemen.

Epidemiologists had already predicted that COVID-19 would spread faster, more widely, and with deadlier consequences in Yemen than many other places. There is now every reason to believe this is already happening, with community transmission under way undetected, and unmitigated in many places.

Similarly distressing reports are being heard from across the country, north and south. These reports are coming from all directions, including local and international media, affected families, doctors and others.

Read more on UNOCHA.