Yemen: UN and partners respond to COVID-19

As of 5 May, 22 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Yemen – more than doubling the official count from 24 hours ago. There is a very real probability that the virus has been circulating undetected, which could lead to a later surge that may overwhelm health facilities.

The UN and humanitarian partners in Yemen are responding to the virus with a focus on case management, risk communications, community engagement and protecting the wider public health system.

