Yemen

Yemen: UN and partners respond to COVID-19

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
An awareness campaign on the risks of COVID-19 and how to prevent the virus in a refugee camp in Yemen, March 2020. © UNHCR/Mahmood

As of 5 May, 22 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Yemen – more than doubling the official count from 24 hours ago. There is a very real probability that the virus has been circulating undetected, which could lead to a later surge that may overwhelm health facilities.

The UN and humanitarian partners in Yemen are responding to the virus with a focus on case management, risk communications, community engagement and protecting the wider public health system.

Read more on United Nations OCHA

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Related Content