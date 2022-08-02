Yemen: Truce must now lead to lasting peace

Statement by Erin Hutchinson, the Norwegian Refugee Council’s Yemen Country Director in reaction to the announced extended truce:

“The announcement of a second truce extension today means that Yemenis will enjoy peace for at least another two months. It is now time to make sure they enjoy it forever.

“After seeing swift and decisive action towards the success of the truce in the first months, progress towards meeting all of its elements has slowed in the last two months. We hope this two-month extension will allow for the reopening of roads linking cities and regions, enable more displaced people to return to their homes safely, and ensure humanitarian aid can reach people who have been out of reach for far too long because of hostilities.”