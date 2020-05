TRI-CLUSTER COVID-19 STRATEGY

In collaboration with the Health and WASH Clusters the UNHCR-led TriClusters will work to support the most at risk IDP communities prone to COVID-19.

The community-managed strategy aims to support limited heath facility capacity through preventive measures and reduce transmission.

PEOPLE IN NEED 1,000,000

728,359 PEOPLE TARGETED

360,000 PEOPLE RECEIVE CASH