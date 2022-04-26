Yemen: Training develops IDPs' capacities and raises their economic potential

NFDHR: ADEL OTHMAN:

They have the same sufferings, the same stories; they are all displaced by war and united by pain and unemployment, enduring - in silence - the bitterness of living.

This is the story of 150 IDPs from Hajjah, Hodeidah, Amran and Saada, who were forced to leave their homes and settle at camps in Al-Safra and Sahar districts in Saada governorate.

Sulaiman Al-Shami, displaced from Hodeidah to Saada, sums up his suffering as a result of war saying, "War affected us a lot, including displacement and losing jobs and means of livelihoods."

For 30 days, 150 IDPs (90 men and 60 women) received training (both practice and theory) on the skills needed for electricity works, plumbing, welding & blacksmithing, building, painting, sewing, weaving & embroidery, producing incense & perfumes, and making accessories. These skills are required by the labor market. A tool bag including all work requirements was submitted to each IDP as well.

Al-Shami, who received training in the field of carpentry and home furniture, aspires to open a carpentry workshop in the city of Sahar, the area to which he was displaced.

After 7 years of war and suffering, hope has returned to these displaced men and women along with their families since their conditions will improve after graduating from the capacity building training program in livelihood skills implemented by NFDHR with support of YHF.