19 Feb 2019

Yemen: The time to act is now

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 19 Feb 2019 View Original

Years of conflict, economic decline and institutional collapse have devastated Yemen. The human impact of the conflict can hardly be overstated.

At last year’s Pledging Conference, donors’ extraordinary generosity ensured that over US$2 billion would go and fund the humanitarian response. “This pledging conference represents a remarkable success of international solidarity to the people of Yemen,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the event.

But this year, funding is even more urgently needed as humanitarian partners will require US$4.2 billion to double up their efforts and reach 50 per cent more people than in 2018. For the people of Yemen, these funds will make the difference between life and death.

Massive humanitarian needs

According to the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan launched today, 24.1 million people – close to 80 per cent of the population – need assistance and protection. 14.3 million of them are in acute need. Famine is threatening hundreds of thousands of lives and humanitarian aid is increasingly becoming the only lifeline for millions of Yemenis.

Read more on United Nations OCHA

