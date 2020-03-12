Yemen: As thousands flee fighting, a call for de-escalation

With the intensification of conflict in Yemen, the UN’s acting deputy humanitarian relief coordinator (DERC), Ramesh Rajasingham, has reiterated a call for all parties to “freeze military activities” and urged them to work towards de-escalation.

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced by reported air strikes in Al Hazm District, which has been hosting thousands of civilians from parts of Al Jawf and Marib Governorates.

