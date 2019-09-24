Yemen: Third Reserve Allocation Dashboard 2019

The 3rd Reserve Allocation of the Yemen Humanitarian Fund in 2019 was launched on 8 September to provide short-term “lifeline” funding for critical humanitarian projects that will be forced to close in the coming weeks due to lack of funding. For this Reserve Allocation, four programmatic responses were considered: a) emergency and life-sustaining health services, including reproductive health services; b) NFI kits for vulnerable households; c) services for the victims of gender-based violence; and funding for the annual Multi-Cluster Location Assessment, upon which the annual Humanitarian Needs Overview and Humanitarian Response Plan are based. A total of US$16.2 million was allocated to 5 projects targeting 1.1 million people in need in 15 Governorates across four Clusters.