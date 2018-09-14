Yemen: Steady increase in airstrikes forces more displacement and renews concerns about aid blockages

An increase in airstrikes in Hodeidah, Yemen, is instilling fear and terror in residents, many of whom are being forced to flee and leave their homes behind. In addition to widespread displacement, the airstrikes could have a disastrous impact on the port of Hodeidah, a vital life-line for supplies into Yemen for the 22 million people in need of humanitarian assistance. Transportation is already being affected: The main road linking Hodeidah and the capital Sana’a has been closed for several days, with trucks carrying food forced to take different routes across the country.

“We are horrified by the latest developments in Hodeidah,” says Johan Mooij, CARE International Country Director in Yemen. “Besides more displacement, there is again a real danger that the port could be closed. There is currently only enough food in Yemen to sustain the population for two to three months, and it is the most vulnerable — especially women and children — who will be hit the hardest.”

Yemen is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, and this latest development in the conflict is a setback for the fledgling peace process initiated by the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths. The UN’s Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen Lise Grande said on Thursday, “The human cost and the humanitarian impact of this conflict is unjustifiable.”

“CARE implores all parties to the conflict to end the violence and to ensure the protection of civilians,” said Mooij. “At a time when cholera cases are sharply on the rise, many thousands have already died from disease and hunger, and the Yemeni rial has lost almost a quarter of its value, this is absolutely the last thing the Yemeni people need. There must be an immediate end to this violence in and around Hodeidah.”

CARE has worked in Yemen since 1992 and is one of few international aid agencies continuing to deliver humanitarian services under extremely challenging circumstances. CARE focuses on ensuring people in the hardest-hit and most hard-to-reach areas have access to emergency supplies and assistance with meeting their basic needs.

